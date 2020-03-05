University of Tennessee Head Football Coach, Jeremy Pruitt, joined as Guest of Honor for 77 Kids Foundation Luncheon

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT/SIX MEDIA) — 77 Kids Foundation is a Birmingham based non-profit whose mission is provide an avenue for youth development throughout the Southeastern United States through sports and community involvement.

Guest of Honor, Jeremy Pruitt, was introduced as the 26th head coach in Tennessee football history on Dec. 7, 2017. Pruitt took the helm of the Volunteers after collecting five national championships as an assistant and cementing himself as the nation’s top defensive coordinator during stints at Alabama (2016-17, 2007-12), Georgia (2014-15) and Florida State (2013). Pruitt has coached 52 NFL Draft selections, including 16 first-round picks and 20 All-Americans. Additionally, he was named the 2012 National Recruiter of the Year by 247Sports and was a two-time finalist for the Broyles Award, given to the nation’s top assistant coach each year. Pruitt and his wife Casey have three sons, Jayse, Ridge and Flynt, and a newborn daughter, Shelby.

