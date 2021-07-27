University of Montevallo fishing team earns school’s first national title, celebrates with visit from Gov. Ivey

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Montevallo’s fishing team worked their way to the top of the 2021 college rankings in the sport – and earned the first national title in the school’s history while doing it.

To celebrate the team’s win, Governor Kay Ivey made a trip up from Montgomery and delivered congratulations in person.

“They competed against 200 some odd teams and they came out on top, and goodness knows we’re proud of them,” Governor Kay Ivey said. “I told them a while ago, isn’t it wonderful to be champions in something you just love to do.”

Adam Carroll, one of the team’s captains, said the experience was memorable: “I’ve never actually met a governor before so it was kinda cool,” he said. “The guys are like ‘Mama Kay, I’ve met her.’ It was pretty cool just to meet her, being here with the team and getting recognized by the state and the governor is pretty cool.”

The University of Montevallo is currently ranked number one for the upcoming 2021-2022 season, and they were named the Bass Pro Shop Team of The Year.