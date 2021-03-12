University of Alabama hosts National Wheelchair Basketball Championships

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — “Title Town” has a new meaning this weekend.

The University of Alabama is hosting the National Wheelchair Basketball National Championships from March 11 to 13, marking the first time the event has come to Stran-Hardin Arena. For Dr. Margaret Stran, the associate director for UA Adapted Athletics (and the building’s namesake), it represents a major milestone for the program.

“We’ve been hosting events all year, so I feel like we can do this. No, I know we can do this,” Stran said. “Just knowing that we’re bringing everybody in and we’re giving them a national championship experience — and that’s the other thing. We knew we can do it right.”

Last year, the National Championships were canceled one day before the Alabama men’s and women’s teams were scheduled to board a bus to Wichita, Kansas. This season’s tournament was also slated for Wichita, but had to be moved — so UA stepped up to fill the void.

“First of all, to be able to have nationals is a great experience and something our athletes deserve,” Alabama women’s wheelchair basketball head coach Ryan Hynes said. “And then to have it here is just the cherry on top.”

Hynes is looking to lead the Crimson Tide women to their seventh national championship since 2009. On the men’s side, head coach Ford Burttram’s group can make it three national titles in a row.

“With it being here, you just think back to all the blood, sweat, and tears that you put into it — I put into it as an athlete, I put into it as a coach — and how many lives we’ve changed,” Burttram said. “Not just the kids that are here, that are getting degrees, but the kids that they have an influence on.”