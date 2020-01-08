UAB football releases 2020 schedule

BIRMINGHAM — Entering the 2020 season with 18 returning starters, the defending Conference USA West Division Champion UAB football team has announced its full 2020 schedule.

The schedule is highlighted by six home contests, including UAB’s final home game at Legion Field against rival Southern Miss, and an early season non-conference trip to Miami.

For a third straight season, the Blazers open the season on a Thursday night as UAB hosts New Mexico State on Sept. 3. The following Saturday, Sept. 12, the Blazers welcome in-state FCS foe Alabama A&M. The Blazers and Bulldogs last squared off in UAB’s first game back to the playing field in 2017.

UAB then hits the road for two straight as the Blazers and Hurricanes meet for the first time ever on Sept. 19 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. The next week, Sept. 26, UAB pays a return trip to South Alabama after the two teams met last season in Birmingham.

Conference USA action kicks off on Oct. 3 at home when UAB hosts UTSA. The Blazers then head West to face Rice the next week, Oct. 10, before returning home on Oct. 17 for a cross-divisional clash with WKU.

UAB’s one and only bye week falls on Oct. 24, prior to two straight road games at Louisiana Tech (Oct. 31) and at Old Dominion (Nov. 7).

North Texas comes to town on Nov. 14, and UAB’s final road game of the regular season is the following week, Nov. 21, at UTEP.

Closing out 93 years of history at Legion Field, the Blazers and Golden Eagles will meet for the 19th time between the two schools on Nov. 28.

The Conference USA championship game is scheduled for Dec. 5 and will be played at the home field of the team with the highest overall C-USA winning percentage. UAB has played in each of the last two championship games and won the league in 2018.

The Blazers are 28-13 since returning to action in 2017, which is the most wins of any team in Conference USA during that span. Additionally, the Blazers are 20-6 in C-USA action (including two title games) and 16-2 vs. C-USA West Division opponents.

Thursday, Sept. 3: New Mexico State

Saturday, Sept. 12: Alabama A&M

Saturday, Sept. 19: at Miami (FL)

Saturday, Sept. 26: at South Alabama

Saturday, Oct. 3: UTSA*

Saturday, Oct. 10: at Rice*

Saturday, Oct. 17: WKU*

Saturday, Oct. 24: Bye

Saturday, Oct. 31: at Louisiana Tech*

Saturday, Nov. 7: at Old Dominion*

Saturday, Nov. 14: North Texas*

Saturday, Nov. 21: at UTEP*

Saturday, Nov. 28: Southern Miss*