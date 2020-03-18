UAB baseball proud of pitcher’s efforts despite cancelled season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Despite the UAB baseball team’s 2020 season coming to a close on Monday, multiple Blazers were off to strong starts nearing conference play.

Among the nation’s best through the season was grad transfer closer Mac McCarty. Coming off Tommy John surgery midway through his senior season at VCU, the right-handed sidewinder returned to form donning the Green and Gold and posted some of the best numbers in college baseball this spring.

McCarty delivered in clutch moments each time he was called upon, proving his elite status by upholding a flawless ERA throughout the season. On top of that, the Port Orchard, Wash., native led the NCAA with his 0.31 WHIP and 1.69 hits allowed per nine innings. Through his success on the hill, McCarty earned a save in each opportunity he was given. As a result, he tallied five total saves to lead the conference and rank eighth in the country in the category.

The lofty numbers are nothing new to McCarty, who recorded 16 saves as a junior at VCU to rank second in single season history for the Rams. The current Blazer was named a Collegiate Baseball Preseason All-American going into his senior season following his stellar previous season.

With the season cut short, UAB finished at 7-9 overall with no conference competition. Highlights from the season include downing Notre Dame, 10-7, in game two of the season-opening series and winning six games in an eight-game stretch. The Blazers won a series over Miami (Ohio) and topped in-state rival Troy during that stint.

Effective March 16, Conference USA announced that all spring sport competition and championships have been canceled.