‘The best distraction is football’: Tulane Green Waves practice in Birmingham amidst Ida

The Green Waves are 350 miles from their home field, and many players, coaches and staff members are just as far- if not farther, from their families.

Despite the tough scenario, the coach said the players are staying focused yet flexible: “Our guys are adapting well. They’re doing a super job understanding this is the hand we’ve been dealt.”

“The best distraction is football,” Fritz continued. “We’re going out and practicing. It’s great going out there, and getting to practice-I think a lot of our guys feel the same way.”

The family of the Green Waves’ offensive coordinator Coach Chip Long is also in Birmingham rolling with the tide.

“We’re here to support them and wait until we can go home and get our power back,” Kari Long, Coach Long’s partner, said.

Tulane Football is scheduled to play Oklahoma University Saturday at home. As of Monday, no contingency plans have been announced, but the team is preparing for all possibilities- including kicking off their season at Legion Field.

“It’s a work day!” one Tulane coach exclaimed during their practice.

Coaches said the team still has their eyes set on Sept. 2 when they will play UAB’s Blazers.