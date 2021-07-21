SWAC host Media Day in Birmingham Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – There is more than SEC madness in the Birmingham area. The Southwestern Athletic Conference held their Media Day at the Sheraton in downtown Birmingham on Tuesday. All 12 coaches in the conference, including new teams Florida A&M and Bethune Cookman, were in attendance, discussing the upcoming fall season.

Alcorn State will be on the national stage as College Gameday heads to Atlanta week 0 as they take on North Carolina Central August 28th.

Other headlines from SWAC Media Day? According to the Clarion Ledger, Jackson State Head Coach Deion Sanders left the event early because he was referred to by his first name twice by a reporter, instead of being called coach.

During the spring season, Alabama A&M Bulldogs won the SWAC Championship in May. Though the spring season had it’s challenges like games cancelled or postponed due to COVID-19, SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland believes with the vaccine readily available, he believes they will have a safe and fun fall season.

“We had some stoppages and starts and stops again and we learned a lot. So, in this spring, it was uncharted territory, but we are now back in familiar territory with the fall,” Dr. McClelland said.

“We want the tailgating to be back. We want the bands to be back. We want the full pageantry to be here. And that’s what you can expect this fall,” Dr. McClelland said.

The conference will continue to implement some COVID safety protocols this fall season.