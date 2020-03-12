WATCH: Greg Sankey discusses decision to cancel SEC Basketball Tournament

NASHVILLE, TN (WIAT) — It was a decision that many felt would come Thursday morning, even if fans were hoping it wouldn’t. Those fears became a reality shortly before 11 a.m Central time today. The Southeastern Conference announced it is canceling the remainder of the SEC Basketball Tournament because of growing concerns surrounding COVID-19.

Two games had already been played on Wednesday evening, and earlier in the day, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said the games would continue on Thursday, but with a limited attendance. On Thursday, just hours before the Crimson Tide were scheduled to tip-off against Tennessee, the league made the decision to cancel the tournament. You can hear what Commissioner Sankey had to say in the video above.

