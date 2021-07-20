SEC Media Days 2021: Day 2 live blog

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks to reporters during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days Monday, July 19, 2021, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — SEC Media Days are underway in Hoover.

Media from around the Southeast are gathered at the Wynfrey Hotel through Thursday to hear from SEC coaches and players ahead of the 2021 football season and CBS 42 is here to bring you the latest.

On deck for Tuesday is Georgia’s Kirby Smart, Kentucky’s Mark Stoops, Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin and Tennessee’s Josh Heupel.

LIVE BLOG:

10:14 a.m. :

—

10:00 a.m. : Coach Smart spoke on how he sees JT Daniels as comparable to Joe Burrow and Mac Jones, the two previous CFB Playoff Championship QBs.

—

9:57 a.m. : Georgia’s Kirby Smart spoke about his humbling experience this summer traveling with his kids’ sports teams

.@GeorgiaFootball coach @KirbySmartUGA had quite the humbling experience this summer traveling with his kids' sports teams. #SECMD21 pic.twitter.com/PfevWCub57 — Chris Breece (@ChrisBreece) July 20, 2021

2021 SEC FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS SCHEDULE

TUESDAY, July 20

Georgia – Kirby Smart

Kentucky – Mark Stoops

Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin

Tennessee – Josh Heupel

WEDNESDAY, July 21

Alabama – Nick Saban

Mississippi State – Mike Leach

Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher

Vanderbilt – Clark Lea

THURSDAY, July 22

Arkansas – Sam Pittman

Auburn – Bryan Harsin

Missouri – Eli Drinkwitz