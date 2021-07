HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — SEC Media Days are officially back in Hoover.

Media from around the Southeast will gather at the Wynfrey Hotel Monday through Thursday to hear from SEC coaches and players ahead of the 2021 football season and CBS 42 is here to bring you the latest.

On the docket for Monday is Florida’s Dan Mullen, LSU’s Ed Orgeron and South Carolina’s Shane Beamer. Stay with CBS 42 for up-to-the-minute coverage.