Young, No. 4 Alabama face stiff test from No. 1 Georgia’s D

by: , JOHN ZENOR, Associated Press

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates with Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III (8) after a 24-22 4-overtime win over Auburn in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

ATLANTA (AP) — The going only gets tougher for Alabama’s normally explosive offense. The Crimson Tide was held out of the end zone for the first 59 minutes and 36 seconds by Auburn.

Heisman Trophy front-runner Bryce Young and the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide are gearing up to face No. 1 Georgia and the nation’s top defense Saturday in the Southeastern Conference Championship game.

Making matters more challenging, Alabama tailback Brian Robinson Jr. is nursing a left leg injury and his status is uncertain for the game.

If he can’t play, that leaves Trey Sanders as the Tide’s only healthy scholarship running back.

