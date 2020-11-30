NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference has named Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller as the league’s co-special teams player of the week after she made history by becoming the first woman to play in a Power 5 conference football game.
Fuller shared the award Monday with Florida punt returner Kadarius Toney after the senior soccer player served as Vanderbilt’s primary kicker in a loss to Missouri. She sent a squib kick 30 yards to open the second half in her only chance to kick.
The Vanderbilt kicker became the third woman to play at the Football Bowl Subdivision level.
- Vanderbilt women’s soccer player receives SEC football honor
- Ulta Beauty to open shops at 100 Target stores in 2021
- Brightly burning meteor seen across wide areas of Japan
- Meet Charlotte, a Banded Huntsman Spider who found a home
- Newsfeed Now: Moderna seeking emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccine; young genius makes history