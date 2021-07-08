SEC Summer Series: Kentucky Wildcats Football

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A few years ago, it felt like Kentucky was about to become a football school. In 2018, the Wildcats won double-digit games for the first time in more than four decades.

Fast-forward two years and U.K. struggled during the All-SEC 2020 season, but they did end on a high note with a win over N.C. State in the Gator Bowl.

The theme of the offseason: change. Kentucky finished 11th in the SEC in scoring last season; so Mark Stoops brought in a new offensive coordinator, and it was a splashy hire. Liam Cohen spent the last three years with the Los Angeles Rams. His first quarterback in Lexington is a mystery. Four different guys are still in the running for that job.

The 2021 season hinges on a three-week stretch in October. If Kentucky wants to win the SEC East, they’ve got to go through Florida and Georgia.

