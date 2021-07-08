SEC Summer Series: Florida Gators Football

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Gators won the SEC East in 2020, but that accomplishment was long forgotten by the time the season ended in January. Why is that? Just look at Florida’s last three games, all losses.

After starting the year 8-1, A shoe-throwing incident cost Dan Mullen’s team against a subpar LSU squad in the Swamp. The next week in the SEC Championship Game, Florida fought hard against Alabama, but came up 6 points short in the 52-46 loss. Finally, the Gators essentially gave up in their blowout loss to Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl, a 55-20 drubbing.

Fast-forward to 2021, Heisman finalist Kyle Trask and star tight end Kyle Pitts are in the NFL; and the Gators still have major issues on the defensive end. Georgia is already being projected to win the SEC East for the 4th time in five seasons.

Florida’s 2021 football schedule: