SEC Summer Series: Arkansas Razorbacks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s easy to go up when you are already at the bottom. That sums up Arkansas football’s 2020 season.

Under new head coach Sam Pittman, the Hogs went 3-7 last season. While that’s a terrible record for the SEC’s elite teams, for Arkansas, which had lost 20 consecutive SEC games, it brought hope to a fan base desperate to be relevant again.

Turning the page to 2021, the Razorbacks are now considered a middle-of-the-pack team. They are no longer the worst squad in the league, and the challenge will be to build on the progress made in 2020.

If they manage to win at least five games, Pittman will continue to build his reputation and job security. If the Hogs take a step back, even in the unforgiving SEC West, things could turn sour.

ARKANSAS 2021 SCHEDULE:

Opp., 2020 Record, Final AP Ranking

Rice, 2-3 (2-3 C-USA), NR

Texas, 7-3 (5-3 Big 12), 19

Georgia Southern, 8-5 (4-4 Sun Belt), NR

Texas A&M, 9-1 (8-1 SEC), 4

Georgia, 8-2 (7-2 SEC), 7

Ole Miss, 5-5 (4-5 SEC), NR

Auburn, 6-5 (6-4 SEC), NR

UAPB, 4-1 (4-0 SWAC), NR

Mississippi State, 4-7 (3-7 SEC), NR

LSU, 5-5 (5-5 SEC), NR

Alabama, 13-0 (8-0 SEC), 1

Missouri, 5-5 (5-5 SEC), NR