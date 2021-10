TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP/WIAT) — No. 4 Alabama is set to host Tennessee aiming for a 15th consecutive victory in the rivalry game.

But the Volunteers bring a fast-paced, prolific offense into Bryant-Denny Stadium. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker’s status is uncertain with a right leg injury. Alabama rebounded from its lone loss with an emphatic win over Mississippi State.

The Vols are coming off a home loss to No. 12 Mississippi.

The Crimson Tide will take on the Volunteers Saturday at 6 p.m.