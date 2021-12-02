Catch the 2021 SEC Championship game between Alabama, Georgia on CBS 42 Saturday

ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 01: Jerry Jeudy #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide catches a touchdown pass against Tyrique McGhee #26 of the Georgia Bulldogs in the fourth quarter during the 2018 SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATLANTA (WIAT) — The Crimson Tide head to Atlanta to take on the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs for the SEC Championship game and you will be able to watch it here on CBS 42.

The Bulldogs are representing the SEC East while the Crimson Tide will be representing the SEC West for this weekend’s championship game. This will be a rematch of the thrilling 2018 championship game between that two that ended in a 35-28 OT win by the Crimson Tide.

For the fifth time, the SEC Championship Game will be played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The game will kick off at 3 p.m. Dec. 4.