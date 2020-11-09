Skip to content
CBS 42
Birmingham
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Alabama News
Coronavirus Update
Inside this Day with Scott Richards
Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Pass or Fail
Good News
Crime
Politics
U.S. & World
Entertainment
Video Game News
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Closings & Delays
Weather Lessons With Ashley
Traffic
Sports
SEC Football
High School Sports
Alabama
Auburn
UAB
Samford
Watch
What’s on CBS 42?
CBS 42 News
Breaking & Live Events
Living Local
Coronavirus House Calls
Newsfeed Now
Let’s Talk Law
Getting Warmer: Heating up Alabama’s Cold Cases
CBS 42 Cares
One Class at a Time
CBS 42’s Holiday Toy Drive
Mental Health Matters
Station Info
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work with CBS 42
Advertise with CBS 42
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work with CBS 42
Contests
CBS 42 One Class At A Time $1,000 Grant
Central Alabama’s Remarkable Women 2021
Search
Search
Search
SEC Football
WATCH: Southeastern Stream Live – SEC Championship Week
Video
Alabama Football’s Nick Saban speaks ahead of SEC Championship game against Florida
Video
Auburn University fires head football coach Gus Malzahn
SEC announces 10-year TV partnership with ESPN, ABC starting in 2024
Video
WATCH: Southeastern Stream Live Week 12
Video
More SEC Football Headlines
What SEC football fans need to know ahead of the sold-out 2020 Championship Game
WATCH: Southeastern Stream Live Week 11
Video
Vanderbilt women’s soccer player receives SEC football honor
Bama’s Jones, Auburn’s Nix playing well entering Iron Bowl
Longtime Tennessee Vols football coach Phillip Fulmer tests positive for COVID-19
Video
WATCH: Where each SEC school stands with one month left in regular season
Video
WATCH: COVID-19 sidelines multiple SEC games
Video
Alabama-LSU game won’t be played this weekend
Video
Auburn football pauses team activities after COVID-19 outbreak
Auburn vs. Mississippi State game postponed due to COVID-19
Video
TRENDING STORIES
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
Birmingham PD: Victim identified in shooting; investigation underway
3-year-old suffers stroke from COVID-19; doctors, family call recovery best Christmas present ever
Video
Witnesses describe ’15 minutes of terror’ inside Rockford bowling alley with gunman
Viral ‘TikTok’ video shows teenager hit multiple cars in Semmes Walmart parking lot
Video
SEC Schedule
SEC Twitter
Tweets by SEC