COLUMBIA, SC (WIAT) — Former South Carolina quarterback and Opelika High School star Jake Bentley will play his final season of college football out west. He announced on Twitter Monday that he is headed to Utah.

Excited for this next step, can’t wait to be a part of the Utah family! #GoUtes @Utah_Football pic.twitter.com/sxgpUcgbsq — Jake Bentley (@JakeBentley19) December 9, 2019

Bentley earned the starting job at South Carolina as a true Freshman. He passed for 7,527 yards and 55 touchdowns with the Gamecocks.

Since he is scheduled to graduate from South Carolina later this month, Bentley will be eligible to play for the Utes next season.