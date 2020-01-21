Samford’s Natalie Armstrong named SOCON player of the week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Samford junior center Natalie Armstrong was named the Southern Conference Player of the Week when the league released its weekly women’s basketball awards Tuesday afternoon.

Armstrong led Samford to a 72-64 win over Mercer Saturday in the Pete Hanna Center. She scored a career-high 28 points to lead the Bulldogs in the win. She made an impressive 12-of-13 shots from the floor and 4-of-6 from the free-throw line. She also grabbed five rebounds in the win.

For the season, Armstrong leads the team, averaging 14.3 points per game, and has also grabbed 5.4 rebounds per contest. She has scored in double figures in 12 of the team’s 18 games so far this season, including one double-double. She has scored over 20 points five times this season.