Pete Golding will stay on as Alabama’s defensive coordinator

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT)– The 2019 season was one to forget for the Alabama defense. Now they’re hoping stability on the coaching staff will make the unit stronger.

A source close to the program has told CBS 42 that defensive coordinator Pete Golding will be staying on for the 2020 season.

The 2019 Crimson Tide defense hit record lows under Nick Saban. The 46 points scored by LSU and the 48 scored by Auburn both became the most points ever given up during Saban’s 13-year tenure.

Preseason injuries to All-American linebacker Dylan Moses and fellow linebacker Josh McMillon were the beginning of the slide. By the end of the season, four of the seven players on the defensive front were freshmen due to injuries.

With Moses coming back for his senior season and experience gained by others stepping up, the defense looks to improve their numbers.