WATCH: Luke ‘Fluffopotamus’ Ratliff talks Alabama basketball, receiving standing ovation at Coleman Coliseum

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — University of Alabama senior Luke Ratliff describes himself as “just a kid who loves basketball.” But not every kid who loves Tide hoops receives gifts from the coaching staff, a standing ovation at the final home game they attend as a student, and thousands of Twitter followers thanks to their fandom.

Ratliff, better known as “Fluffopotamus,” went one-on-one with CBS 42’s Drew Carter ahead of the postseason to remember when he realized he was a celebrity in Tuscaloosa, explain how basketball coach Nate Oats and his staff made him feel like part of the team, and get grilled in an edition of rapid fire.

