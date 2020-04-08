Nick Saban shares Alabama football update during COVID-19 crisis

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – SEPTEMBER 28: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on during the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Breaking news: Nick Saban has an email address.

“I’ve come a long way,” the Alabama football coach said Wednesday. “It was hard to communicate when you have to be by yourself and you always depend on somebody else to get your emails and messages and all that. It just didn’t work, aight?”

When the quarantine began, Saban did have some help sorting through his messages.

“They were sending them all to Miss Terry, aight. She fired me,” Saban said. “She said, ‘I’m not dealing with your stuff anymore.’ So I had to do it on my own.”

Saban joined ESPN’s Maria Taylor on Instagram Live and shared some details about the Crimson Tide’s process during the COVID-19 pandemic. He explained that the program has tried to help players “self-monitor,” made possible by Apple watches and apps on their phones.

Saban also mentioned Alabama’s “eight-part performance plan,” one of which is sleep. The rationale is as follows: if you sleep for six hours instead of the full eight, your entire performance declines by 20%.

In a typical year, the Crimson Tide would currently be in the thick of spring practice. But the pandemic threw a wrench into that routine and forced Alabama to cancel the A-Day game, which was set for April 18.

Saban shared an idea to help make up for the lost time the coaches spent with players preparing for the upcoming season. The coach harkened back to his days in the NFL, when his Miami Dolphins participated in organized team activities (OTAs) for two weeks leading into minicamp.

“It was just shorts and shirts and you could go out and teach players techniques, you could do one-on-one, like receivers versus DBs, no contact. You could do 7-on-7s,” Saban said. “Our rules don’t allow us to work with our players in the summertime in football-related things. Our strength and conditioning coaches can work with them.”

The solution? The NCAA lifts the rule that prevents coaches from working with players during the summer.

“I think that would go a long way helping young players, especially, catch up on some of the learning and developing of spring practice if you weren’t able to have spring practice,” Saban said.

As of now, the schedule looks something like this: at 7:30 every morning, Saban and his staff meet via a Zoom teleconference — just like they would in person during a normal spring session. Right now, those discussions revolve mainly around preparing for Alabama’s new opponents on the 2020 schedule.

Around 2:00 P.M., the coaches fire Zoom back up and talk with players; each position coach chats with his specific group. Then, later in the afternoon and evening, Saban and company reach out to recruits, also via Zoom.

The protocol during the coronavirus has “worked as well as we anticipated,” Saban said.

Late in the conversation, Taylor told Saban she’s been practicing her basketball skills on a hoop in her basement, due partly to what happened when she challenged the coach in Tuscaloosa.

“I’m admitting it,” Taylor said. “I lost to you in H-O-R-S-E.”

The six-time national champion was ready with some trash talk.

“It was going to be one of my things that I was going to recommend to you after the horse game we had,” Saban said. “Obviously, to let an older person beat you like that was kind of something. It would be a really good investment of your time to develop a little pride and performance.”