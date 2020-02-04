Miles College Golden Bears to participate in annual Gulf Coast Classic

MOBILE, Ala. (WIAT/MOBILE SPORTS AUTHORITY) — The 3rd Annual Gulf Coast Classic Powered by the Mobile Sports Authority will be held September 19, 2020 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, as jointly announced today by officials with the Gulf Coast Challenge (GCC) and the Mobile Sports Authority (MSA). The event follows the success of the previous two GCC football games pitting teams from two Historically Black Colleges and University’s (HBCU’s) in a classic-style format. The 2020 game will feature the Morehouse College Maroon Tigers hosting the Miles College Golden Bears in a Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) showdown.

Kickoff is scheduled for 5 PM. This will be only the seventh time in their more than 100 years playing football the two universities have met on the football field with the series tied at three. Both teams boast deep fan bases that will join them in Mobile for a game that is truly shaping the future of the athletic brand along the Gulf Coast.

“When we first started this challenge, it was always our hope that each year this game would get bigger and better,” GCC Executive Director Tim Hale said. “This year we will bring two of the biggest Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference powerhouses to Mobile introducing fans to everything this great city has to offer.”

The annual challenge will begin long before both teams take the field as events are being planned to spark both community and fan engagement. Beginning this month and continuing through gameday, events will be rolled out to create brand awareness and excitement.