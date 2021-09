JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments over a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks on December 1, 2021. The court announced the hearing on Monday, according to CBS News.

In May 2021, the high court agreed to hear the case over Mississippi's ban. The state already has told the court it should overrule its 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade that established a nationwide right to abortion.