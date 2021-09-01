Johnston throws for 320 yards, UAB rolls Jacksonville State

UAB quarterback Tyler Johnston III (17) throws to the sideline against Jacksonville State during the first half of an NCAA football game on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Tyler Johnston III threw for 320 yards and two touchdowns, Trea Shropshire had 120 yards receiving and a score, and UAB beat Jacksonville State 31-0.

Johnston reached the 300 mark for the fifth time in his career and Shropshire topped 100 yards for a second straight game after closing last season with 180 against Marshall. Jermaine Brown Jr. rushed for 70 yards and a score for UAB. Johnston completed 17 of 21 passes.

Zerrick Cooper was 17-of-34 passing for 89 yards for Jacksonville State (0-1), which won the Ohio Valley Conference last season and reached the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs.