Joey Gatewood leaves Auburn football team

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT)– It’s officially Bo Nix or bust for Auburn at quarterback.
Head coach Gus Malzahn confirmed Wednesday that backup Joey Gatewood has left the team.
“He’s just at a point now where he wants to be a starting quarterback and just feels like he needs to start looking for schools now so he can find the right spot, and I respect that,” Malzahn said.
Gatewood saw action in seven games, mainly in a wildcat package. He rushed for 148 yards on 29 carries and three touchdowns. He completed 5 of 7 passes for 54 yards and two touchdowns.
Gatewood hails from Jacksonville, Florida and committed to Auburn as a high school sophomore