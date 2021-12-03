Houndstooth hat worn by Alabama’s Bear Bryant to be auctioned after SEC Championship

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A hat owned and worn by Bear Bryant is up for auction this weekend just in time for the 2021 SEC Championship.

Lelands, the self-titled “First Sports Memorabilia and Card Auction House in the World,” has two of Bryant’s items up for auction: a houndstooth hat and a Crimson Tide baseball hat, supposedly both found in the coach’s 1972 Cadillac after it was purchased for restoration by an individual.

According to the description of the houndstooth fedora, it is well-worn in addition to having a unique origin story:

Superb use shown in this trademark Houndstooth Hat worn by Alabama Crimson Tide coaching legend Paul “Bear” Bryant. We’ve seen a few of these in recent years but this may be the most well broken-in, with wear shown both outside and on the band inside, and label indicating “The Original Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant” hat has loose threads and is slightly detached. A great story comes with this item as well, as our consignor purchased Bryant’s 1972 Cadillac (with documentation included) and while performing restoration, found this hat and a Crimson Tide baseball hat of Bryant’s, which is available elsewhere in this auction. In an elite group of all-time greatest coaches, Bear won six National Championships and 14 SEC Conference titles while patrolling the sidelines for Alabama.

As of Friday, Dec. 3, bids for the hat had surpassed $10,000 dollars on the website, and in a press release, Lelands said it recently sold another Bear Bryant trademark houndstooth fedora for $73K.

Bidding will close Dec. 11.