ORLANDO, FL (WIAT) — Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh took the podium Tuesday morning to preview the upcoming 2019 Vrbo Citrus Bowl between the Crimson Tide and Wolverines.

Alabama and Michigan will meet for the fifth time in the history of the series that dates back to 1988. Both teams have claimed two victories apiece with the most recent pairing featuring a 41-14 Alabama win over Michigan in the 2012 Cowboys Classic in Arlington, Texas.