NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WHNT) — Hugh Freeze hasn’t had a reliable kicker in the past, but that will likely change soon.

In his first SEC Media Days appearance since he was the head coach at Ole Miss in 2017, Freeze acknowledged his previous struggles with kickers.

Freeze had six kickers during his four seasons at Liberty, the highest made-field goal percentage the program posted was 68.4%. For reference, the lowest made-field goal percentage that Auburn posted during that same time frame was 72%.

“I haven’t had a kicker who could put it through the uprights in a long time, consistently,” said Freeze. “To the point where I’m just going for it.”

Freeze marveled over his kicker, redshirt freshman Alex McPherson when asked about him on Tuesday at SEC Media Days.

“Look, we haven’t had a game yet but … in spring practice I was overjoyed every time we kicked,” said Freeze. “Like, ‘Oh my gosh! I got a kicker.’ This guy can put points on the board and that’s the way I felt about him after spring practice and hopefully that continues throughout the season.”

Alex McPherson, a Fort Payne native, is no stranger to quality kicking. In fact, he comes from a family of talented kickers.

Evan McPherson, Alex’s older brother, starred at Fort Payne High School. In 2017, he earned First-Team All-State honors before heading to play collegiately at Florida. Now, Evan is the starting kicker for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Alex’s oldest brother, Logan, also starred at Fort Payne High School where he averaged 40 yards per punt and set a new high school record with a 57-yard field goal. He was a First-Team All-State selection in his senior season. Logan went on to play at Louisiana Tech as a punter from 2013-2016.

Coming out of high school, Alex was the No. 1-rated kicker by Rivals, PrepStar and 24/7. He holds the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) record for longest field goal with a 61-yarder under his belt.

Alex made his debut for the Tigers in the 2022 season, after Anders Carlson was ruled out for the year with an injury. In three games, he hit six of seven field goals – including a 51-yard field goal against Western Kentucky.

Now, Alex is the anticipated starter for the Tigers in 2022 and will provide Freeze with something he hasn’t had in a while at the position — consistency.