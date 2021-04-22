Former Tide players building off recent Pro Day experience

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 01: Punter Ty Perine #99, long snapper Thomas Fletcher #45 of the Alabama Crimson Tide and teammates huddle prior to the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal Game at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One at AT&T Stadium on January 01, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Many former Alabama Crimson Tide football players are hoping to hear their name in next week’s NFL Draft.

Some of those players are building off their recent Pro Day in Tuscaloosa. Draft-eligible players that participated in the Tide’s pro day included: Thomas Fletcher , Miller Forristall , Najee Harris , Mac Jones , DeVonta Smith and Carl Tucker . Draft-eligible players that did not participate in on-field drills but were in attendance included: Christian Barmore , Deonte Brown , Landon Dickerson , Alex Leatherwood , Dylan Moses , Patrick Surtain II and Jaylen Waddle .

There were also numerous general managers and head coaches in attendance at the event. The list was highlighted by head coaches Bill Belichick (New England), Matt Nagy (Chicago), Sean Payton (New Orleans) and Kyle Shanahan (San Francisco). NFL front offices were also well represented with five general managers in attendance, including Joe Douglas (New York Jets), Chris Grier (Miami), Mickey Loomis (New Orleans), John Lynch (San Francisco) and Ryan Pace (Chicago).

The 2021 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 29-May 1 in Cleveland, Ohio.