BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Auburn Softball great Kasey Cooper held a softball camp At D-BAT Birmingham. Cooper is a 3 Time USA National Team Member which is first in Auburn Softball history and 3 Time All-American SEC Player of the Year at Auburn University.

Cooper says, “Just to have the opportunity to come back and hopefully instill just a little bit into them just to dream big work hard and you can be whatever you want to be i think that’s the power of sports.”