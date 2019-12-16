Derrick Brown wins 2019 Lott IMPACT trophy

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. – Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown has been named the winner of the 16th Annual Lott IMPACT Trophy.

The announcement came Sunday night at the Pacific Club in Newport Beach, CA. at the Lott IMPACT Trophy Annual Award Show. Ronnie Lott made the presentation.

“It’s a great privilege to be involved with Mr. Ronnie Lott and the things he’s done,” Brown said. “I’m very appreciative and it’s humbling to be presented with this award that bears his name.”

The award goes to the defensive player who has the biggest IMPACT on his team. IMPACT stands for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.

“I know what the game can do for me,” Brown said. “I have a passion for the game, but I also have a passion for helping people. I always feel like God has blessed me with so much that I should be able to give back to others.”

Brown was part of a dominant defensive line that upset Alabama this season. Graduates this December… AFCA Good Works Team, Wuerffel Trophy semi-finalist, Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year finalist… SEC Student-Athlete Council.

The Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation will present a $25,000 check to the general scholarship fund at Auburn in recognition of Brown’s achievement. Runner-ups were Jordan Fuller of Ohio State, Isaiah Simmons of Clemson and Evan Weaver of Cal. Each of those schools will receive a check for $5,000 for its general scholarship fund.

Previous Winners of the Lott IMPACT Trophy

2004 – David Pollack, Georgia

2005 – DeMeco Ryans, Alabama

2006 – Dante Hughes, Cal

2007 – Glenn Dorsey, LSU

2008 – James Laurinaitis, Ohio State

2009 – Jerry Hughes, TCU

2010 – J.J. Watt, Wisconsin

2011 – Luke Kuechly, Boston College

2012 – Manti Te’o, Notre Dame

2013 – Anthony Barr, UCLA

2014 – Eric Kendricks, UCLA

2015 – Carl Nassib, Penn State

2016 – Jabrill Peppers, Michigan

2017 – Josey Jewell, Iowa

2018 – Josh Allen, Kentucky