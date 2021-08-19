College football fans urged to get vaccinated before season kicks off in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The college football season is just a couple of weeks away in Alabama, but as fans prepare to return to packed stadiums, COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

At an event declaring Sept. 3 “College Colors Day” in Alabama, Gov. Kay Ivey made clear how she believes fans can beat COVID-19.

“If everybody would just get the vaccine, we wouldn’t have a problem,” Ivey said. “Simply get the shot and then go and enjoy your football game.”

Many stadiums have announced they will be at full capacity when the season kicks off. Troy University SGA President Maxwell George said the university is pushing for as many students as possible to get vaccinated.

“Incentivizing vaccines– that’s a way to get our school protected against COVID-19,” George said. “We’ve had a huge uptick in students getting vaccine so we can have things like packing the Vet, welcome week, Greek Week, Homecoming and things like that.”

And while some schools like Troy are allowing for full capacity and mask optional for fans, others like Alabama State University will only be at partial capacity with more COVID-19 safety guidelines in place.

“Mandatory mask mandate all through campus. In the stadium. Wherever you are on campus, whether you’re in a building or walking to class, a mask mandate,” said Gem Richardson, SGA president at ASU.

Ivey also reaffirmed she has no plans to impose another statewide mask mandate, despite the rising COVID-19 cases.