Charles Barkley talks coronavirus scare, Auburn hoops, cocktails, and more

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Auburn legend Charles Barkley hopped on Instagram Live for about an hour Sunday afternoon. The Round Mound of Rebound discussed his COVID-19 testing experience; his grief over the death of his friend, Kenny Rogers; the best way to mix cocktails; the sports only degenerates bet on; and more.

Barkley spoke on Redmont Distilling Company’s Instagram account; the Hall of Famer is part owner of the Birmingham distillery (his official title is “Head Coach”). They are raising money for the Alabama Hospitality Workers Relief Fund. You can contribute at redmontdistillery.com/relief or by buying a shirt at theredmonttee.com.