TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – With the Southeastern Conference Women's Basketball Tournament field set, the No. 8 seed Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the No. 9 seed Georgia in the second round on Thursday, March 5 at 11 a.m. CT inside Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network. The winner will take on No. 1 South Carolina in the quarterfinals on Friday at 11 a.m. CT.

The Crimson Tide (18-11, 8-8 SEC) and Lady Bulldogs (16-13, 7-9 SEC) met two weeks ago in Athens, with Georgia taking the 76-75 victory in overtime on Feb. 16. The last four out of five meetings between the two teams have gone to overtime with UGA winning each game in the extra period. Alabama has won its last four games following the loss to UGA on Feb. 16.