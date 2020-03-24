Auburn gymnasts earn All-America honors

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — Following another successful season of competition, junior Drew Watson and sophomore Derrian Gobourne were named Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) All-Americans, the organization announced Tuesday.

The honors marked the first time since 2015 that a pair of Tigers were recognized in the same season.

“Having two regular season All-Americans in one year is a phenomenal accomplishment for this young team,” head coach Jeff Graba said. “I think the future is extremely bright as we will now have a lot of experience to go along with such a dedicated team.”

Watson picked up first team recognition for her performances on vault this season. The Tyler, Texas, product finished with an NQS of 9.92 in the event to finish in a tie for seventh nationally.

Watson led the Tigers all season on vault, scoring a 9.9 or higher seven times over 10 meets competed. Highlighting the year was her 9.975 at Arkansas (Feb. 21) as she set both her career high and tied a program best in the event.

Overall, Watson finished with six titles on vault. Her selection marked the first All-America honor for a Tiger in the category since 2016.

“Drew has been steadily improving her vault each year she’s been here,” Graba said. “It’s rewarding for us to see that she is finally getting the recognition she deserves for all of her dedication and hard work. I’m proud of her and am excited to see what she will do next year!”

Gobourne was placed on the second team for her efforts on bars in 2020. Her All-America honor in the event is the first for any Tiger on bars at the conclusion of the regular season. Gobourne finished tied for 14th nationally with a 9.905.

“I believe Derrian was focused all summer on improving all of her events,” Graba said. “Being the returning national champion on vault gave her confidence and she definitely took that to the uneven bars this year. I’m very proud of all the hard work she put in all year and am looking forward to another year with her pushing for greatness.”

The Sarasota, Fla., native had five scores of 9.9 or better on bars for the Tigers this season. This included three 9.925s, setting a career best with those scores. Her first 9.925 came against Alabama (Jan. 10), helping the squad top the Crimson Tide and giving Gobourne SEC Specialist of the Week honors.

Overall, Gobourne came away with four titles on bars this season.