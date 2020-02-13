Auburn football accepts Foy ODK trophy at halftime of basketball game

It may come three months later, but it’s well worth the wait.

At halftime of the basketball game with Alabama Wednesday night the Auburn football team was awarded the Foy ODK Sportsmanship Trophy. The trophy is traditionally given at the home basketball game of the team that won the Iron Bowl.

The trophy’s namesakes are Dean James E. Foy, V, who served at both Auburn and Alabama and the father of photojournalist Mary Lou Foy and Omicron Delta Kappa (ODK) National Leadership Honor Society, which has circles at both universities.

Former Auburn greats Deshaun Davis and Ronnie Brown spoke with CBS 42 about the experience of receiving the trophy as a player. Check out their interviews in the video above.