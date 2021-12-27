Auburn faces No. 21 Houston in Birmingham Bowl tomorrow

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — No. 21 Houston will face Auburn in the Birmingham Bowl, a couple of hours from the Tigers’ campus.

The Cougars had won 11 straight games before falling to playoff-bound Cincinnati in the American Athletic Conference championship game.

The Tigers are 6-6 after dropping their last four regular-season games. But they did take No. 1 Alabama into four overtimes before falling 24-22.

The game is Dec. 28 at the new Protective Stadium in downtown Birmingham. Kick off is at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

