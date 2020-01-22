Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele signs three-year extension

AUBURN, Ala– Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele has agreed to a new three-year contract that will take him through the 2022 season, Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn announced Wednesday.

“Kevin has done a fantastic job with our defense the last four years making it one of the best in the country,” Malzahn said. “This will provide great stability and leadership for our defense in the future. I’m appreciative of Kevin’s hard work.”

During Steele’s tenure as defensive coordinator the last four years, Auburn’s defense has ranked in the top 20 nationally in scoring defense. Auburn is one of only five FBS programs to hold opponents under 20 points per game in each of the last four seasons.