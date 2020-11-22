Auburn basketball self-imposes postseason ban for 2020-2021 season

Auburn, AL – The Auburn Men’s Basketball team has decided to not participate in the 2020-21 Postseason. Auburn has notified the NCAA and SEC as well. Head Coach Bruce Pearl, along with Auburn’s athletic department and Auburn Administration, made this decision with an ongoing investigation surrounding former assistant coach Chuck Person. In those investigations around Coach Person it was determined that he accepted bribes in order to influence his players to certain financial advisors.



Auburn says this decision was made in the best long-term interest of the program. Auburn will not comment on this matter moving forward since it is an ongoing investigation.

Head Coach Pearl released the following statement.



“This was a difficult decision but the right decision. I hate it for our current players. They lost the opportunity for the postseason last year because of COVID, and now they will miss the postseason again. It’s a two-year postseason penalty for them. However, we need to take this penalty now to put it behind us,” said Coach Peral.