Auburn, Alabama combine for 18 players on All-SEC teams

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — LSU quarterback Joey Burrow headlines a coaches All-Southeastern Conference team where the Tigers’ offense is well represented.

The Heisman Trophy front-runner is joined on the first team by LSU tailback Clyde Edwards-Helaire, wide receiver JaMarr Chase and center Lloyd Cushenberry.

LSU and Alabama each had six representatives on the first and second teams while Georgia had four and Florida three.

Alabama players:

Jedrick Wills Jr. (1st)

Alex Leatherwood (1st)

Jerry Jeudy (1st)

Anfernee Jennings (1st)

Xavier McKinney (1st)

Jaylen Waddle (1st,2nd)

Landon Dickerson (2nd)

DeVonta Smith (2nd)

Tua Tagovailoa (2nd)

Najee Harris (2nd)

Raekwon Davis (2nd)

Terrell Lewis (2nd)

Trevon Diggs (2nd)

Auburn players:

Derrick Brown (1st)

Marlon Davidson (1st)

Prince Tega Wanogho (2nd)

KJ Britt (2nd)

Christian Tutt (2nd)

Coaches aren’t allowed to vote for their own players. The individual awards will be announced on Wednesday.

