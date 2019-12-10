Auburn, Alabama combine for 18 players on All-SEC teams

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — LSU quarterback Joey Burrow headlines a coaches All-Southeastern Conference team where the Tigers’ offense is well represented.
The Heisman Trophy front-runner is joined on the first team by LSU tailback Clyde Edwards-Helaire, wide receiver JaMarr Chase and center Lloyd Cushenberry.
LSU and Alabama each had six representatives on the first and second teams while Georgia had four and Florida three.
Alabama players:
- Jedrick Wills Jr. (1st)
- Alex Leatherwood (1st)
- Jerry Jeudy (1st)
- Anfernee Jennings (1st)
- Xavier McKinney (1st)
- Jaylen Waddle (1st,2nd)
- Landon Dickerson (2nd)
- DeVonta Smith (2nd)
- Tua Tagovailoa (2nd)
- Najee Harris (2nd)
- Raekwon Davis (2nd)
- Terrell Lewis (2nd)
- Trevon Diggs (2nd)
Auburn players:
- Derrick Brown (1st)
- Marlon Davidson (1st)
- Prince Tega Wanogho (2nd)
- KJ Britt (2nd)
- Christian Tutt (2nd)
Coaches aren’t allowed to vote for their own players. The individual awards will be announced on Wednesday.