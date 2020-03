BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Sports Hall of Fame Museum will be closed from March 17, 2020 through March 31, 2020 due to the COVID-19 virus.

The museum released this statement Monday:

“We apologize for any inconvenience our closure may cause in your travel schedule. Ultimately, the health and safety of our staff, volunteers, and visitors must always be our top priority.“

The ASHOF will post updates on its social media pages.