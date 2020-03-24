Alabama’s Lewis, Petty to enter NBA Draft process

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama guards Kira Lewis and John Petty will look to go pro this off season, Alabama head coach Nate Oats said during a teleconference Tuesday.

Both All-SEC players plan to enter the NBA Draft and go through pre-draft workouts before deciding on their basketball futures.

“Based on feedback that they get, they both may leave. We are planning on possibly not having either of them back,” said Oats, “Once we get through this initial social distancing and knowing when anything can start back up, I think we’ll have a better idea on some of that type of stuff.”

This story will be updated.