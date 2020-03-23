Alabama’s Lewis earns NABC All-District Honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama sophomore point guard Kira Lewis Jr. earned yet another award following the completion of the 2019-20 season when he garnered Second Team All-District honors by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC), the organization announced on Monday.

Lewis adds to his postseason accolades with the recognition after having picked up First Team All-Southeastern Conference and First Team United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) honors earlier in the month.

The 18-year-old Lewis, who has started all 65 games during his two-year Alabama career, led the Crimson Tide in scoring (18.5 ppg), assists (5.2 apg), steals (1.8 spg), minutes (37.6 mpg) and field goals made (206) and attempted (449). He also led the conference in minutes, ranked third in assists and steals, and finished fourth in scoring average.

Nationally, Lewis finished 13th in minutes per game and was 44th in assists per game. He also ranked among the top transition players in all of college basketball, ending the year at 5.1 transition points per game which ranked fourth in the nation.

Against Auburn on Feb. 12, Lewis became only the second player in program history to record a triple-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists. He was twice named the SEC Player of the Week this past year and led the team with 28 games in double figures and 10 games of scoring 20 or more points.