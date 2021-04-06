Alabama soccer freshman goes viral with bicycle kick

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tanna Sanchez-Carreto woke up to her phone buzzing at 7:00 A.M. Her dad was calling from Puebla, Mexico, to let her know she had made the news in her hometown.

“It was crazy,” Sanchez-Carreto said.

The freshman defender for the University of Alabama soccer team went viral in the last week of March when she scored on a bicycle kick — one of the most rare, difficult, and celebrated maneuvers possible on a pitch — in a game against South Alabama. It checked in at No. 5 on ESPN’s SportsCenter Top 10.

“My social media went crazy for, like, three days,” Sanchez-Carreto said. “I saw some comments like, ‘Girls can do bikes, too.’ I was like, ‘Yes, of course we can do bikes, too! We can play soccer and do some crazy stuff.'”

Sanchez-Carreto and Alabama head coach Wes Hart joined Drew Carter to recap the goal and its significance in the defender’s freshman season.

