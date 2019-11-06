Alabama ranked No. 3 in first CFP poll

FILE – In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Alabama head coach Nick Saban answers questions during a news conference for the NCAA college football playoff championship game in Tampa, Fla. It’s Nick Saban and Alabama’s turn at Southeastern Conference media days. The contingent from the Crimson Tide, the popular pick to win a fourth […]

GRAPEVINE, Tex. (AP)– The College Football Playoff committee released its first of five rankings for the 2019 season with Ohio State placed in the No. 1 spot.

LSU, Alabama and Penn State rounded out the top four spots.

Sitting outside the projected semifinal group is defending champion Clemson. The Tigers are unbeaten, but lack quality wins against top competition, including no team in the committee’s top 25 teams. That won’t change significantly as the ACC only has one other team ranked by the committee – No. 19 Wake. Forest. The two teams will play on Nov. 16.

Georgia, Oregon, Utah, Oklahoma and Florida completed the top 10.

No. 20 Cincinnati was the top Group of Five team, giving the inside track on a New Year’s Six bowl invitation that goes to a team outside the Power Five conferences. Right behind the Bearcats are four teams in the top 25 – Memphis, Boise State, Navy and SMU.