Alabama football’s “Believe It Or Not” 2019 Season

College Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WIAT) — For the first time ever Alabama is not part of the college football playoff. If I were to tell you that before the season, you would not have believed me.

So this week, it’s fitting we are with the Tide in Orlando, where they also have the “Ripley’s Believe It Or Not” museum.

This season has been full of unbelievable moments.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More CBS 42 Community Events