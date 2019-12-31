(WIAT) — For the first time ever Alabama is not part of the college football playoff. If I were to tell you that before the season, you would not have believed me.
So this week, it’s fitting we are with the Tide in Orlando, where they also have the “Ripley’s Believe It Or Not” museum.
This season has been full of unbelievable moments.
LATEST POSTS
- Cheers, tears, prayers for 2020: A new decade is ushered in
- 1 dead, 1 injured after traffic accident on Alabama 261
- Full Press Conference: Nick Saban and Jim Harbaugh preview Citrus Bowl
- Alabama football’s “Believe It Or Not” 2019 Season
- Birmingham Jewish community reacts to news of anti-semitic attacks