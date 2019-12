ORLANDO, Fla. – The Alabama football team worked out for two hours in full pads at Nicholson Fieldhouse on the campus of UCF on Saturday afternoon.

Saturday’s session was Alabama’s 10th of 12 total practices leading up to the matchup with Michigan in the 2019 Vrbo Citrus Bowl. The Crimson Tide and Wolverines are set for a 12 p.m. CT kickoff on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, with the game airing live on ABC.