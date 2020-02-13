Alabama A-Day game set for April 18

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – SEPTEMBER 28: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on during the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The 2020 Alabama Golden Flake A-Day Game will be played on April 18 and is scheduled for a 1 p.m. (CT) kick inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Ongoing construction at Bryant-Denny Stadium will limit the stadium’s capacity for the 2020 A-Day Game to approximately 30,000-35,000. Seating will be available on the east and south sides in the lower and upper bowls. There will be limited concessions available at select stands and four water stations set up throughout the concourses.

Once capacity at Bryant-Denny Stadium is reached, Sewell-Thomas Stadium will be opened and fans can watch the game live on the video board while also being able to access restrooms and concessions.

The A-Day Game will serve as the 15th and final practice of the spring. Gates open at 10 a.m. and admission will once again be free to the public. It will be the program’s 14th A-Day Game under the direction of six-time national championship coach Nick Saban. Television details will be released at a later date.

The Alumni Flag Football Game begins at 10:30 a.m. inside Bryant-Denny Stadium and will feature former Alabama standouts. The game is slated for two 20-minute halves and should wrap up around 11:15 a.m.

One of the great traditions at The University of Alabama, which is always open to the public, is the annual Walk of Fame Ceremony at Denny Chimes. At approximately 11:15 a.m. on A-Day, head coach Nick Saban and 2019 captains Anfernee Jennings, Xavier McKinney, DeVonta Smith and Tua Tagovailoa will address the crowd. The captains will then leave prints of their hands and cleats in the concrete as they join a long list of Crimson Tide greats at Denny Chimes.

The Crimson Tide will then hold its Walk of Champions, scheduled for 11:50 a.m., when the team arrives at Bryant-Denny Stadium. At the conclusion of the game, Coach Saban will present the spring awards to the team at midfield.

Public parking for A-Day is free and first-come/first-serve with Crimson Ride shuttles beginning their game day routes at 7 a.m. For more parking, traffic and A-Day information go to UAGameday.com.

Once again, Alabama’s clear bag policy will be in effect during the 2020 season, beginning with the A-Day Game along with walk-through metal detectors. All current plans are subject to change leading up to A-Day pending construction plans.